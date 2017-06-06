Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fire Incident in SDP Bonny, Rivers: Two Children Burnt To Death As Mother Locks Them Up

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two Children were burnt and killed in an unfortunate fire incident that occured at SDP Secretariat road in Bonny Island, Rivers state after their mother locked them up and went out yesterday night.

The children said to be aged 10 and 14 years were roasted to death as the fire razed their room and properties on Tuesday morning.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The cause of this fire is unknown as at press time.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.