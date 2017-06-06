Fire Incident in SDP Bonny, Rivers: Two Children Burnt To Death As Mother Locks Them Up

Two Children were burnt and killed in an unfortunate fire incident that occured at SDP Secretariat road in Bonny Island, Rivers state after their mother locked them up and went out yesterday night.

The children said to be aged 10 and 14 years were roasted to death as the fire razed their room and properties on Tuesday morning.

The cause of this fire is unknown as at press time.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

