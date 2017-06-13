Firm expresses commitment to transform construction industry in Nigeria – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Firm expresses commitment to transform construction industry in Nigeria
Vanguard
AS part of its commitment towards promoting speed, reliability and flawless execution of projects in the Nigeria's construction industry, Bosch Power Tools, a global supplier of technology and services, has developed a 'power box' concept to help its …
German firm restates commitment to Nigeria's development
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!