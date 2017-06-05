Firm rewards staff with N700 million houses – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Firm rewards staff with N700 million houses
Guardian (blog)
An indigenous construction company, Adkan Service Nigeria Limited, has given away houses worth N700m to 16 its employees for their outstanding performance.The houses are located in Gwarinpa estate, Suncity Estate and Vintage estate, Karu in the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!