Firm rewards staff with N700 million houses – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jun 5, 2017


Guardian (blog)

Firm rewards staff with N700 million houses
Guardian (blog)
An indigenous construction company, Adkan Service Nigeria Limited, has given away houses worth N700m to 16 its employees for their outstanding performance.The houses are located in Gwarinpa estate, Suncity Estate and Vintage estate, Karu in the …

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

