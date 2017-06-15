Pages Navigation Menu

Firms dust cobwebs off capital raising as stock market swings to life

Nigeria’s stock market rally is spurring listed companies to dust the cobwebs off plans to raise equity capital for expansion projects, even as it is encouraging unlisted firms to make a move on initial public offers. Stocks have rallied to a near two-year high since the introduction of a new foreign exchange window by the…

