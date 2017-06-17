FIRS says it presently registers only corporate taxpayers for TIN

Mr Wahab Gbadamosi, the Public Relations Officer, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says the service is presently registers only corporate taxpayers for issuance of Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Gbadamosi, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, said the service no longer registers individuals for issuance of TIN.

He said the development was due to the directive by the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to stop collection of Personal Income Tax (PIT) in Abuja.

“The FIRS no longer registers individuals for TIN, we only register corporate taxpayers.

“We used to capture individuals in Abuja when we were collecting PIT for FCT.

“We operate like a state in Abuja but about two months ago, the Senate Committee on FCT, chaired by Sen. Dino Melaye directed that the FCT minister should set up the FIRS board to take over collection of taxes in Abuja,’’ Gbadamosi said.

According to him, the Joint Tax Board (JTB) has a provision for issuing TIN and can issue TIN to individual taxpayers.

According to him, JTB is an umbrella body for states.

He said that if anyone wants to obtain individual TIN can go to JTB office in Asokoro, FCT to register and obtain TIN.

Gbadamosi added if anyone registered for individual TIN in Lagos or other state and have not been issued TIN, can also visit JTB Asokoro.

The Spokesperson urged individuals who want to register for TIN to check JTB website, adding that they don’t need to go to any tax office as there were processes of obtaining TIN.

“It is not possible that one registers for TIN and was not given. If you registered in Lagos or any other state, you will be given TIN immediately.

“If you were truly captured in any state and was not given TIN, then visit JTB office.

“TIN is unique to a corporate entity or individual. Once you have it, it is okay for any part of the country,’’ he added.

According to him, the use of TIN is primarily for everyone whether private or corporate, as the use of TIN is not only for civil servants but cuts across.

NAN reports that the taxpayer TIN is an electronic system for taxpayers’ registration nationwide in Nigeria, and it is unique to an identified taxpayer for life.

JTB has over the years continued to contribute to the advancement of the tax administration in Nigeria, especially in the area of harmonisation of PIT administration throughout Nigeria.

