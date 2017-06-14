Pages Navigation Menu

FIRS Seals Ex-Minister’s Hotel Over Tax Debt – P.M. News

FIRS Seals Ex-Minister's Hotel Over Tax Debt
The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has sealed the premises of the Golden Tulip hotel, owned by Kenneth Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education. The hotel, located at Effurun, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state, owes Value
