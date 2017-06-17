First Look: Ghanaian Singer Stonebwoy and Louisa Ansong’s Wedding

BET Award-winning dancehall act Stonebwoy, tied the knot yesterday with his fiance, Dr Louisa Ansong, at an undisclosed location in Ghana. Dr Ansong graduated as a Dentist in 2016 from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. She was the overall best student in the department, bagging 6 out of the 9 awards up for […]

The post First Look: Ghanaian Singer Stonebwoy and Louisa Ansong’s Wedding appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

