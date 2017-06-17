Pages Navigation Menu

First Look: Ghanaian Singer Stonebwoy and Louisa Ansong’s Wedding

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

BET Award-winning dancehall act Stonebwoy, tied the knot yesterday with his fiance, Dr Louisa Ansong, at an undisclosed location in Ghana. Dr Ansong graduated as a Dentist in 2016 from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. She was the overall best student in the department, bagging 6 out of the 9 awards up for […]

