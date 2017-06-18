Pages Navigation Menu

First Look: Gospel Musician Joe Praize & Joana’s Beautiful Wedding

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Award winning Gospel artiste Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe, a.k.a Joe Praize, got married to the love of his life Joana today in a beautiful and emotional ceremony which took place at Christ Embassy Church, Ikeja. That ‘forever’ moment So emotional. Gospel star @joepraize_de_emperor and his bride at the altar today. Congratulations. Video @frankrichboy A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on […]

