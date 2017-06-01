First robotic cop joins Dubai police – Vanguard
Vanguard
First robotic cop joins Dubai police
After bringing in Lamborghinis and Ferraris to patrol roads, Dubai police have enrolled a robotic officer, the first in a unit that aims to make up a quarter of the force by 2030. People take a picture with the world's first operational police robot …
'I'd buy that for a dirham': Dubai deploys its RoboCop
Robocop joins Dubai police to fight real life crime
Dubai deploys world's first robotic cop
