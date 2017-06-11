First Season At City, A Disappointment For Stones

England defender, John Stones has admitted his first season at Manchester City was a disappointment.

The former Everton man joined City for £47.5 million, but he has failed to live up to expectations.

Manchester City finished in the top four, but didn’t win any trophy under Guardiola and Stones believes they can do better.

“I was disappointed with my first season at City, purely because we had such a great team and we set the bar high,” the centre-back told Mirror Sport.

“We all believed we could do better – and I know that I could have done better in some games. But I have a thick skin and I do not worry about criticism from the outside too much. Ultimately, I only listen to the manager, my ­team-mates and my family.

“The fee does not really make it harder for me. I am very fortunate to have been bought for that amount of money – almost flattered by City paying that much. And, of course, I want to do myself justice.”

The 23-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17, scoring two goals in the process.

