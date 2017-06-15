Fitch gives unimpressive rating of Nigeria’s $300m diaspora bond – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Fitch gives unimpressive rating of Nigeria's $300m diaspora bond
Vanguard
DESPITE the marked improvement in Nigeria's foreign exchange market, the external sector and the macro-economic fundamentals, Fitch Ratings, yesterday, assigned Nigeria's upcoming dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds an expected rating of …
Fitch Rates Nigeria's Diaspora Bond 'B+(EXP)'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!