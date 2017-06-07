Five collabos that will shake Nigeria if they ever happen

The Nigerian music industry has evolved since the first commercial recordings were made in the 1900s. Fast forward to the late 1990s and the proliferation of simpler audio video technology, the industry grew with amazing speed. Currently, while many musicians are dropping great songs almost daily, fans of the good old days are calling for …

The post Five collabos that will shake Nigeria if they ever happen appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

