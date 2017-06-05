Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Latest: 5 dead on eve of Orlando’s massacre anniversary – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

The Latest: 5 dead on eve of Orlando's massacre anniversary
Washington Post
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Latest on the multiple shooting in an industrial park in Orlando (all times local):. 1:30 p.m.. The workplace shooting of five people by a gunman who then killed himself in Orlando on Monday happened a week before the one-year mark …
Fired employee kills 5, then himself at Orlando businessCNN
Five Killed in Orlando Workplace Shooting, Officials SayNew York Times
Five dead in Orlando shooting at Fiamma warehouseDaily Mail
Yahoo News –NBCNews.com –Reuters –CBS News
all 388 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.