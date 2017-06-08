Pages Navigation Menu

Five movies that ‘ll make Moji Olaiya unforgettable

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tears flowed on Wednesday as the body of deceased female Nollywood star, Moji Olaiya was committed to mother earth. A service of songs was held on Tuesday, after her body arrived Nigeria from Canada, where she died of cardiac arrest in May. Below are five movies, she featured in, that will keep her forever fresh in …

