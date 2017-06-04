Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Five Star Music appoints New Manager

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Five Star Music have revealed the addition of a new artiste manager to their ranks as part of expansion plans. Revealing this on his Instagram page, Kcee announced that Chidozie Dike is the new manager and all Five Star Music related business would he handled by him henceforth. He wrote: To my fans and clients, […]

The post Five Star Music appoints New Manager appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.