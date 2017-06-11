Five-Vehicle Highway Crash In China Leaves One Dead – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 11, 2017


Five-Vehicle Highway Crash In China Leaves One Dead
A five-truck collision on a highway killed one passenger and injured three others on Saturday in China's eastern city of Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, state media reported. Chinese state broadcaster, CCTV showed security camera footage of the accident.

