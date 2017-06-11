Fixing Trump’s Qatar Blunder (He’s Not Helping) – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Fixing Trump's Qatar Blunder (He's Not Helping)
Bloomberg
The president facilitated a split between U.S. allies. Others will have to repair the damage. by. Noah Feldman. @NoahRFeldman More stories by Noah Feldman. Sun Jun 11 2017 07:00:09 GMT-0700 (PDT). That didn't go so well. Photographer: Mandel …
The five most bizarre decisions in Gulf-Qatar crisis
Qatar fights siege with bling and bravado
Qatar willing to listen to Gulf concerns, Kuwait says
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!