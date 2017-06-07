Pages Navigation Menu

Flash: Dammy Krane Granted Bail, Leaves US Prison (Photos)

Dammy Krane Leaves Prison At $7.5K Bail. Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has just been granted bail in the United States after fulfilling the bail conditions set around $7,500. According to the latest update from the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Dammy Krane pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded for a trial by jury …

