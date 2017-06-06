FLASH | N600 Million Arms Scam: Court Discharges and Acquits AVM Atawodi

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday June 6th, 2017, has discharged and acquitted the former Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Marine Safety, Air Vice Marshal Saliu Atawodi who was arrested charged for alleged criminal diversion of N600 million meant for the purchase of gun boats to fight illegal oil bunkering.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Tani Hassan-Yusuf, the Court dismissed the judgment of an Abuja High Court which earlier asked Atawodi to open his defense.

