Flight Disruption: Air Peace Pays N2m – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Flight Disruption: Air Peace Pays N2m
Leadership Newspapers
Facts have merged on alleged disruption and delaying of Air Peace aircraft 5N-BQR from Enugu to Lagos 7:15 am flight last Friday. According to investigation, the purported debt paid was N2 million out of the N7 million debt which has not reflected in …
FAAN, Air Peace At Loggerheads Over Flight Delay, N7m Debt
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!