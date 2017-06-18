Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flood claims 27 lives in Niger, Cote d’ivoire

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Heavy rains and flooding have claimed at least 27 lives in the western African nations of Niger and Cote d’voire, officials said on Saturday. The officials said that at least 16 people died in Niger, authorities said on Saturday. Meanwhile, 11 deaths were reported in Cote d’voire by the military fire officials. Hundreds more have…

The post Flood claims 27 lives in Niger, Cote d’ivoire appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.