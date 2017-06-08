Flood kills Village Head, 5 others in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

The Village Head of Awuru, Mallam Abdulmumuni Mohammed, and six others were killed with livestock and properties worth millions of naira destroyed in a flood that wreaked havoc on two local government areas of Niger State.

The flood, which occurred from a downpour that lasted hours on Tuesday, destroyed over 600 houses and farmlands.

It was learned that a lot of people were rendered homeless and are currently taking refuge in schools and neighbouring villages.

Mashegu Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, confirmed the incident, saying six people died while livestock and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the flood.

Chairman of Borgu Local Government, Alhaji Shuaibu Kaboji, who also confirmed the incident in his council, said that the Village Head of Awuru was the only one who died in his local government.

When contacted, the Director General, NSEMA, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, said relief would soon be made available to the affected victims.

