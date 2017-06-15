Florence Omagbemi: Super Falcons coach loses son 6 months after her dad died

Just six months after the death of her dad, Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi has suffered the loss of her son who drowned. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, June 15 announced the death of Omagbemi’s son, Samson. According to PulseNg, while quoting Timi Ebikagboro, the media officer of the Nigeria U-23 team, the […]

