Florentino Perez Re-elected As Real Madrid President Until 2021

Florentino Perez will serve another term as Real Madrid president after standing unopposed for re-election, the club have announced.

The Madrid electoral board met overnight and, with no other candidate putting themselves forward for election ahead of the deadline, it was confirmed that the long-serving Perez would continue in the post.

The 70-year-old is now set to remain as president of the European and Spanish champions until 2021, taking his overall stay in the position to 18 years.

A club statement read: “In Madrid, on 19 June 2017, at 00:01 hours, the electoral board of Real Madrid met at their headquarters in order to deal with and decide the issues listed below.

“As no other candidature was put forward to the board and by virtue of article 40, paragraph E, item 2 of the current articles of association within the club, is it proclaimed that Mr Florentino Perez Rodriguez is president of Real Madrid.”

The electoral board also ratified that Fernando Fernandez Tapias, Eduardo Fernandez de Blas and Pedro Lopez Jimenez will continue as Perez’s vice presidents.

Perez was first elected in 2000 on the promise of restructuring the club’s finances and bringing in Luis Figo from Barcelona, which kickstarted theGalactico era.

The post Florentino Perez Re-elected As Real Madrid President Until 2021 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

