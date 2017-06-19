Florentino Pérez: The 5 challenges facing Madrid’s president – AS English
|
AS English
|
Florentino Pérez: The 5 challenges facing Madrid's president
AS English
Cristiano Ronaldo, Raúl, Kylian Mbappé, the new Bernabéu, and basketball are on the Real Madrid president's to-do-list as he enters his fifth term. Sergio Gómez Follow · ACTUALIZADO: 19 June 2017 14:02h CEST. This Sunday was the deadline for …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!