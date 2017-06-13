Pages Navigation Menu

Floyd Mayweather Reschedules Planned Visit to Nigeria & Ghana

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has rescheduled his planned trip to Nigeria and Ghana, a statement on his Twitter has disclosed. Mayweather, who was scheduled to be in Nigeria from June 12th – 14th as part of his “Undefeated Africa Tour”. Mayweather was also supposed to participate in a charity boxing fight scheduled to hold in Abuja […]

