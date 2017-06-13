Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: August date no longer on the table after retraction – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: August date no longer on the table after retraction
Daily Star
McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, has been pursuing a boxing match with the American since the turn of the New Year. The UFC's new owners, who last month granted McGregor permission to enter the boxing world, are currently locked in …
Floyd Mayweather requests, then retracts Aug. 26 as date for possible Conor McGregor fight
August date targeted for Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor super fight (report)
Play Network, EddieMPR, Others Withdraw from Mayweather's Charity Boxing Match
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!