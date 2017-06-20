Gennady Golovkin says Mayweather-McGregor will not overshadow fight with Alvarez – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Gennady Golovkin says Mayweather-McGregor will not overshadow fight with Alvarez
BBC Sport
Gennady Golovkin has dismissed the idea that Floyd Mayweather's comeback fight against UFC champion Conor McGregor will overshadow his highly anticipated bout with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight champion Golovkin faces …
