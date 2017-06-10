Pages Navigation Menu

FNSB lauds Ambode’s support for the blind

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

By Adetutu Adesoji

The chairman, Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB), Asiwaju Fola Osibo has lauded Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led government for its persistent support for the visually impaired persons in the state.

Osibo gave this commendation during the Society’s annual fund raising May Ball programme held at the Shell Hall, Muson Center, Lagos recently, adding that FNSB has had tremendous support from the state government.

He stated that the society, a non-profit organization which was established for the rehabilitation and training of visually impaired adults and adolescents in Nigeria was trying to restore hope, ignite confidence and raise independent individuals who can live productively and contribute to the social-economic growth of the society.

