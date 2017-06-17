Folorunsho Alakija’s son’s lavish N2 Billion wedding

By Juliet Ebirim

Folarin Alakija, who is one of the world’s richest black woman, Folorunsho Alakija’s four sons, married Iranian beauty Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar in an extravagant wedding at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire over the weekend, which is estimated to have cost around £5m (about N2billion).

Folarin, who is in his late 30s lost his first wife to cancer, tied the knot to his stunning wife in the presence of friends, family and celebrities, including Victoria’s Secret Angel, Shanina Shaik. The father of one is an entrepreneur, investor and cinematographer. His mother, Folorunsho Alakija has an estimated fortune of $2.1 billion.

“The Woodstock venue, which is the ancestral home of Sir Winston Churchill, was adorned with one million white roses. The wedding cake is said to have cost £10,000, standing at 12-feet tall and comprising eight tiers with flowers donning it.

The venue was exclusively hired at a cost of £150,000 with the bespoke marquee and bespoke marble floor with their initials etched in gold costing around £200,000.“The florist was Jeff Leatham, who is known for his elaborate decorating of the Kardashian’s homes and Eva Longoria’s wedding. Bringing over 30 staff members to the UK for the ceremony, Jeff, who can command up to £250,000 for flowers, has worked for Madonna, Oprah and Tina Turner. Guests were also treated to a surprise performance from singer Robin Thicke, who reportedly costs around £150,000 to hire. Also, hundreds of family and close friends were said to have been flown in from Nigeria and lodged in a hotel for the weekend.

Folarin’s new wife, Nazanin, who once dated Rob Kardashian, studied Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Manchester, has a graduate Diploma in Law and has also worked as a model and marketing consultant.

