Food security: Science ministry releases 13 new crop varieties

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has released 13 high-yielding new crop varieties to boost agricultural productivity in the country. Prof. Awoyemi Oladosu, Chairman, National Varietal Release Committee (NVRC), announced the release at the 25th meeting of NVRC at National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB) in Ibadan.

