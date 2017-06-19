Food Sufficiency: A/Ibom Farmers Urged To Invest In Mechanized Farming

By Bernard Tolani Dada Uyo

In order to boost food production, farmers in Akwa Ibom has been urged to engage in mechanized farming in order to boost food production in the state.

The wife of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mrs. Martha Emmanuel who stated this while inaugurating an ultra-modern cassava processing factory in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state explained that subsistence system of farming being practiced by farmers is now now outdated.

She said that when farmers invest in mechanized farming which is the modern method there is surplus and more far sale.

The governor’s wife said mechanized farming will not only ensure production of better yield but also surplus harvest for farmers.

She described the cassava processing factory as an intervention programme aimed at reducing the stress women face in garri production in the state.

“This project was conceived to reduce the stress associated with garri production. It is my hope and belief that with this factory, we will boost garri production in the area and the state in general,” she said.

According to her, with the state-of-the art machines in the factory, garri production in the area will increase.

The governor’s wife said FEYRep; her pet project was committed to making life easier for women at the grassroots, adding that it would continue to intervene to bring relief to rural women in the state.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Iniobong Essien, and some political stakeholders who were present at the event commended the governor’s wife for the initiatives.

The Coordinator, FEYRep, Mrs. Ime Inyang, said the initiative was in alignment with the five-point agenda of the administration of Udom Emmanuel especially in the area of food sufficiency.

