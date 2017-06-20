Football coach Emmanuel Offor in court for snatching Alhaji’s wife

A 52-year-old football coach, Emmanuel Offor, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly snatching the wife of one Alhaji Aliyu Onmonya.

Offor, who resides in Eupi community, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue, is facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

The prosecutor, Insp. Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that the case was reported to the Benue Commissioner of Police by one Onmonya and later referred to the State CID, Makurdi for investigation.

According to Onmonya, on May 2, 2015, Offor enticed his wife, Sabina and married her.

He said following the development, he reported the matter at the Otukpo Divisional Police Headquarters and both Offor and Sabina were arrested and arraigned at Otukpo Magistrates’ Court.

Onmonya said after their arraignment, Offor conspired with one Obama (real name not known) alias hitman, Chinedu Odo and two others now at large, who attacked and threatened him with a gun in his farm.

He said that Offor was rearrested for committing the offence, while others are still at large.

Offor denied committing the offence, while the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Isaac Ajim, granted him bail in the sum of N40,000 and a surety in like sum.

Ajim adjourned the matter until July 24 for further mention

The prosecutor said that the offences were punishable under Sections 97 and 398 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

