Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Kelechi Iheanacho’s agent appears to have confirmed that he will leave Manchester City and sign for West Ham.

Manchester United are reportedly set to ‘redouble their efforts’ to sign Gareth Bale this summer.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has refused to rule out a move to the Chinese Super League in the future.

Claudio Bravo is not fazed by the arrival of Ederson at Manchester City as he plans a long stay at the club.

Crystal Palace are being priced out of a permanent move for Mamadou Sakho and it looks increasingly unlikely the defender will remain at Selhurst Park.

Nathan Ake has revealed he doesn’t drink alcohol to ensure it doesn’t affect his performances on the pitch as the Chelsea defender also admitted he craves regular playing time.

Slaven Bilic has urged Reece Oxford and other West Ham prospects to challenge for regular game time next season.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Virgil Van Dijk remains Liverpool’s top transfer target this summer, with the Reds hopeful the defender will resist lucrative offers from elsewhere and move to Anfield.

Director of football Steve Walsh says he is attempting to “convince” Ronald Koeman about certain transfer targets.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Sebastian Larsson’s agent has left the door open for him to stay at Sunderland by saying his client is “very excited” to stay in England, and will definitely not be returning to Sweden this summer.

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given has light-heartedly opened the door to a return to the Magpies this summer.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Burnley winger Scott Arfield.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Fleetwood Town ace Amari’i Bell is being tracked by Aston Villa and Norwich, according to reports.

Nacer Chadli says he intends to remain at West Brom heading into next season.

Sheffield Wednesday have been tipped to rekindle their interest in Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane.

EXPRESS & STAR New Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says it’ll be a club decision if Helder Costa leaves – but wants to build a team around the Portuguese record signing.

THE SENTINEL Xherdan Shaqiri insists Stoke must continue to strengthen this summer after Darren Fletcher was made the first deal of the close-season.

THE DAILY ECHO Jack Stephens is desperate not to see anyone leave Saints this summer as the whirl of speculation regarding the future of Virgil van Dijk reaches fever pitch.

HULL DAILY MAIL Hull City are interested in signing Sporting Portugal full-back Marvin Zeegelaar, according to reports in Portugal.

Hull City will consider offloading winger Kamil Grosicki this summer – but only if they can recoup their £7m outlay from January.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray believes the club will need to make loan signings next season – but hopes the squad can become less reliant on them in years to come.

LEICESTER MERCURY Lazio could reconsider Leicester City’s offer for centre-back Wesley Hoedt this summer, according to reports in Italy.

WEST LONDON SPORT QPR have offered Josh Bowler a new three-year contract and have rejected Everton’s latest bid for the teenage winger.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Leeds have been handed a potential green light to sign former captain Jonny Howson should they be interested after the 29-year-old rejected Norwich City’s offer of a new deal.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Cyrus Christie has admitted he is unsure how he will fit into Gary Rowett’s future plans at Derby County.

Centre-back Dario Dumic is the latest player to be linked with Derby County.

Derby County are reported to be battling it out with Crystal Palace and Stoke City for the services of England youth international goalkeeper Joe Bursik.

NOTTINGHAM POST Notts County are attempting to re-sign former midfielder Liam Noble, but have had a bid rejected for the Forest Green Rovers captain.

THE PINK UN Norwich can sign Lincoln’s FA Cup hero Sean Raggett if they meet his £350,000 release clause.

WALES ONLINE Neil Warnock has revealed Declan John is likely to leave Cardiff City this summer, adding that versatile attacker Anthony Pilkington’s future remains uncertain.

Reported Swansea City target Davie Selke will not be making a move to the Liberty Stadium, having joined Hertha Berlin.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE Out-of-contract Blackpool defender Tom Aldred says he will take time out over the summer to consider his future with the club.

THE STAR Charlton Athletic will offer Ricky Holmes a new contract as they battle to keep the forward out of Sheffield United’s clutches.

CROYDON ADVERTISER Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has hailed the new long-term contract for Wilfried Zaha as a “statement of intent” by the club and the player.

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to battle Premier League rivals West Ham United to try and sign former Newcastle United defender Davide Santon this summer.

