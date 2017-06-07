Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Chelsea plan to offer Romelu Lukaku higher wages than Diego Costa currently earns in order to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

Arsene Wenger says he will be “on alert 24 hours a day” as Arsenal look to complete their transfer business before the start of pre-season.

Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina has admitted that he is ‘flattered’ by the interest of Premier League clubs Arsenal and Watford.

Ryan Sessegnon can become one of the “world’s best”, according to Fulham team-mate Stefan Johansen.

Michy Batshuayi has admitted his future remains in the hands of Chelsea as the striker admitted he expects a “few phone calls” about a potential move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Man City have joined the race for Juventus full-back Sandro, according to reports in Italy.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof says he is trying to ignore the speculation surrounding a potential move to Manchester United .

Nolito could be leaving Manchester City sooner rather than later after being pictured with Sevilla’s sporting director.

Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande won’t be signing Rooney this summer, says club vice president Liu Yongzhuo.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed he would “love” to see Virgil van Dijk in a Liverpool shirt.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted Liverpool are planning to spend big this summer by declaring: “you won’t get a badge for a positive transfer balance.”

Reports in Italy are claiming Everton’s first summer signing could be Lazio winger Keita Balde.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Seb Larsson has not ruled out signing a new deal at Sunderland – with the midfielder hinting he would like to stay in England, despite interest from China and Turkey.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Florian Lejeune has been offered a double-your-money deal by Newcastle United, as the Magpies look to make their second major breakthrough in the summer market.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine is a target for Aston Villa, according to reports in Australia.

EXPRESS & STAR Every potential signing will have the involvement of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, managing director Laurie Dalrymple has stated.

Sampdoria have become the latest club to express an interest in Villa left-back Jordan Amavi.

THE SENTINEL Stoke have been linked to Feyenoord defender Miquel Nelom.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Connor Mahoney is close to a Blackburn Rovers exit with the winger attracting interest from the Sky Bet Championship.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST New Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed on social media when he will conduct interviews with potential candidates to replace Garry Monk as manager, saying they will start this week.

NOTTINGHAM POST Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move to add Lee Carsley to their coaching staff.

Nottingham Forest are said to be tracking Dijon striker Mamadou Thiam, along with a number of other Sky Bet Championship clubs.

Liam Noble faces crunch talks with Forest Green Rovers over his future as Notts County’s move for the midfielder hangs in the balance.

EVENING GAZETTE Patrick Bamford returned to Rockliffe Park this week to begin pre-season ahead of schedule.

Ben Gibson admits Middlesbrough’s players are itching to know who’ll be in charge of the club next season just as much as the supporters.

WALES ONLINE Former Swansea City boss Francesco Guidolin has turned down a lucrative offer to manage Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, according to reports.

READING POST Reading goalkeeper Jonathan Bond could be on the move to Walsall.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER Huddersfield Town are favourites to sign striker Chris Wood from arch rivals Leeds United.

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for RSC Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji.

BRISTOL POST Jake Gosling has signed for National League side Torquay United after leaving Bristol Rovers.

CROYDON ADVERTISER He has been linked with Newcastle United and Aston Villa in the past, but now Frenchman Christophe Galtier has emerged as a surprise contender for the Crystal Palace job.

Crystal Palace have competition from a number of European sides in the race to sign Senegalese international Famara Diedhiou, according to reports in France.

Brighton are reportedly closing in on signing a new goalkeeper, amid reports that David Stockdale could be on his way to Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace are one of a number of clubs said to be interested in non-league star Matt Briggs, but it looks like the Dorking Wanderers winger will be staying put for now.

