Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Arsenal are prepared to use Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in any deal to sign Kylian Mbappe or Alexandre Lacazette.

Hector Bellerin is torn over his future, according to Spain Under-21 team-mate Denis Suarez, as speculation he will ditch Arsenal for a return to Barcelona refuses to die down.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read Jose Mourinho has identified four key areas after a season of assessing the weak points of his Manchester United squad, and wants a core of seven of his own players.

Alvaro Morata’s agent held fresh talks with Real Madrid on Wednesday as Manchester United hope to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of the striker.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Davy Klaassen is edging closer to a move to Everton after agreeing personal terms with the Blues.

Liverpool will give Joe Gomez the chance to make his mark in pre-season, despite a number of Premier League clubs showing interest in the defender.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is understood to have held further talks with managing director Lee Charnley on transfers, as Chris Smalling and Lucas Leiva are linked with the club.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Serie A outfit Atalanta are interested in signing Vito Mannone.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Victor Lindelof, the new £30.7million Manchester United signing, was targeted by Aston Villa in 2015 and would have been available for a fraction of the price.

Tony Xia considered buying West Bromwich Albion before he was swayed by the size of Aston Villa

THE SENTINEL Stoke City would want far more than the £18m – plus £12m add-ons – Everton will pay for Sunderland’s Jordan Pickford if they were selling Jack Butland.

DAILY ECHO Thomas Tuchel was not on the shortlist to become Southampton’s next manager

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Burnley’s new head of European recruitment Ian Butterworth said the Clarets are keen to bring more players in from overseas as domestic market values continue to rise.

Preston are set to sign Declan Rudd from Norwich. The goalkeeper previously had two loan spells at Deepdale.

GET WEST LONDON Brentford midfielder Jota is not a target for Newcastle United

NOTTINGHAM POST Middlesbrough are interested in Nottingham Forest’s star striker Britt Assombalonga

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE Bury’s interest in Blackpool defender Tom Aldred is believed to have cooled

THE ARGUS David Stockdale has hinted be did not expect to leave Albion. He said: “I was out of contract and some things don’t work out how you think they are going to work out.”

IPSWICH STAR Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in signing winger Lloyd Isgrove following his release by Premier League club Southampton.

THE STAR Promotion to the Championship could see Sheffield United bank more than £10 million next season, according to a football finance expert.

EVENING TIMES New Rangers signing Ryan Jack expected a backlash following his move from Aberdeen due to the “hatred” between the fans of the two clubs.

The post Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

