Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has put Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez on his wanted list.

West Ham are ready to move for Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud.

Real Madrid are looking at AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma as an alternative to Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Everton are closing in on a £20m deal for Ajax skipper Davy Klaassen and hope to sign the midfielder in the next 10 days.

Manchester City have no intention of reviving their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk, now Liverpool have dropped out of the bidding.

Joe Hart fears no one will want to sign him as he considers life away from Manchester City ahead of next season.

Leeds are weighing up an approach to their former forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink about a return to Elland Road as they step up their manager search.

Paul Lambert has emerged as a candidate to fill the vacant manager’s role at Sunderland.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to join MLS side LA Galaxy following his release from Manchester United.

West Ham are ready to offer Manchester City outcast Joe Hart a Premier League lifeline.

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has revealed his intention to return to Italy.

Manchester City are ready to make Alexis Sanchez the highest-paid player in their history if he can be prised away from Arsenal.

Marseille are set to step up their interest in Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

West Ham are looking to offload Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass just months after paying Hull £10m for him.

West Brom have lined up Everton midfielder James McCarthy as a replacement for ex-captain Darren Fletcher.

Chelsea are closing in on a £35m deal to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco with the midfielder expected to travel to England to complete the switch.

West Ham hope to conclude the signing of Henry Onyekuru this week after convincing the young Nigerian forward to snub Arsenal.

Liverpool are ready to make a last-ditch attempt to stop Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from signing a new £100,000-a-week contract with Arsenal.

AC Milan are set to pull out of a move for Diego Costa due to the Chelsea forward’s wage demands.

