Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Antonio Conte is ready to quit Chelsea with the Italian unhappy over the club’s transfer budget and a lack of direct communication with owner Roman Abramovich. Jose Mourinho has valued David De Gea at a staggering £100m following talks with Real Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois could begin the season without penning a new contract after negotiations with Chelsea stalled.

Chelsea have made a £52.5m bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports. Tottenham are among a number of clubs keen on £30m-rated Lazio forward Keita Balde.

Manchester United are ready to raid Benfica for the second time this summer to sign £15m-rated Anderson Talisca.

Porto left-back Rafa Soares has claimed his “flattered” to have been identified as a potential target by Liverpool.

New Watford manager Marco Silva wants to be reunited with Liverpool misfit Lazar Markovic at Vicarage Road.

French side Marseille are trying to sign former Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna.

Southampton want Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson as a replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder Steven N’Zonzi is reportedly set for a stunning £35m switch to Juventus from Sevilla.

Arsenal have had a £17.6m bid for Juan Cuadrado rejected by Juventus. Arsenal are ready to use Olivier Giroud in any deal to help sign Kylian Mbappe or Alexandre Lacazette. Real Madrid are insisting on a fee of €90m – just over £78m – from Manchester United for Alvaro Morata as the transfer of the striker is set to rumble on into another week. Juventus have stepped up their interest in signing Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich, with manager Massimiliano Allegri confirming that an approach has been made.

Lionel Messi is unlikely to leave Barcelona in the near future despite his ongoing contract situation, according to the CEO of Manchester City. Southampton intend to interview Frank de Boer and Mauricio Pellegrino as part of their managerial shortlist to replace Claude Puel and hope to have made an appointment by the end of next week.

