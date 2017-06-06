Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Football: Man Utd world’s most valuable club, says Forbes – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Channel NewsAsia

Football: Man Utd world's most valuable club, says Forbes
Channel NewsAsia
United's enduring brand appeal and aggressive sponsorship strategies had helped the Premier League side reclaim top spot for the first time in five years, with a worth estimated at US$3.69 billion (€3.27 billion). Manchester United's players celebrate
Manchester United usurps Real Madrid as world's most valuable football clubCNN
Manchester United Passes Real Madrid on Forbes' 2017 Football Rich ListBleacher Report
Manchester United return to top of Forbes most valuable list for the first time in five years at £2.86bnMirror.co.uk
Forbes –ESPN FC –SkySports –Forbes India
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.