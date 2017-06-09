Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Manchester United will make a take-it-or-leave-it bid of £60m for Real Madrid ace Alvaro Morata.

Garry Monk is a shock contender to replace Claude Puel as Southampton boss.

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is in talks over a move back to Brazil with Gremio.

Midfielder Marten de Roon is set to join Lazio from Middlesbrough in a £12m deal.

Norwich are signing Bosnia midfielder Mario Vrancic in a £650,000 deal from German side SC Darmstadt 98.

Bayern Munich want to make Alexis Sanchez their highest-paid player and are willing to offer the Arsenal forward a £350,000-a-week deal.

Antonio Conte axed Diego Costa by text message after deciding he was not committed enough to Chelsea.

Lille have offered Claudio Bravo the chance to leave Manchester City following Ederson’s move to the Etihad.

Jose Mourinho’s hopes of signing Alvaro Morata for Manchester United have been boosted after the striker’s agent claimed he could leave Real Madrid.

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva claims he is in talks with former club Gremio about returning home to Brazil.

Crystal Palace have spoken to highly-rated former Alaves boss Mauricio Pellegrino in their hunt for a new manager.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been offered the chance to land Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Mor.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled talk he could be set to leave Real Madrid in the near future by revealing “nothing is impossible.”

Bristol City are eyeing a move for Birmingham’s Ryan Shotton as a possible replacement for Aden Flint.

Arsenal could be forced to lower their £15m asking price for Kieran Gibbs as they struggle to sell the left-back.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sell Manchester United target Gareth Bale in order to fund a move for Monaco ace Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s move for Kyle Walker is on the verge of collapsing as Tottenham slap a £60m price tag on the defender.

David Wagner wants to make Aaron Mooy Huddersfield’s £12m record buy – as he is “the heart” of the team.

Wayne Rooney is giving serious consideration to seeing out the rest of his contract at Manchester United.

Chelsea officials are stunned by Antonio Conte’s decision to dump Diego Costa – saying it may cost millions.

Manchester United and AC Milan are in a tug of war over Italy and Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to reports in Italy.

Southampton will reject bids that fall short of their £70m-plus valuation of Virgil van Dijk, with top club officials confident they will keep hold of the player unless a world record fee is agreed.

Alexis Sanchez has said that his future now rests on talks between his agent and Arsenal, with Bayern Munich emerging as the front-runners to sign the Chile striker.

Southampton have told Virgil van Dijk that he is not for sale this summer and believe that their complaint over Liverpool’s conduct – which may still result in a formal Premier League investigation – has shown how serious they are about their stance.

The Premier League has given clearance for a £190m takeover of Southampton by a Chinese company after months of negotiation.

Steve Mandanda’s Crystal Palace future is in doubt after Marseille made an £880,000 bid for the goalkeeper.

Diego Costa had already decided he did not want to play for Antonio Conte any more, even before the text message that ended his Chelsea career.

Benfica winger Daniel Candeias is set to become Rangers’ latest summer signing.

Hearts are looking to seal a loan deal for Manchester City left-back Ashley Smith-Brown.

