Football rumours from the media – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
Football rumours from the media
Independent.ie
Bayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror. Sanchez's future is up in the air as he is yet to sign a long-term deal and the Gunners' Champions League conquerors are …
Why Diego Costa's exit will cost Chelsea millions of pounds
Antonio Conte decided to axe Chelsea star Diego Costa after picture with Diego Simeone
Costa, Conte text bust up could cost Chelsea
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!