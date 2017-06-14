Football: Usain Bolt joins Manchester United line-up

Usain Bolt will get to live out his dream as a Manchester United player when he becomes a playable character in the football video game Pro Evolution Soccer 2018.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is likely to be the fastest player in the game.

Any gamer who pre-orders PES, which is released on September 14, will be given access to use the Jamaican as a player.

Bolt said: “I love football and have played PES for as long as I can remember – it’s the best football game there is – and it’s a great honour to be a part of it and its success.

“When the opportunity arose to be a player in PES 2018, it was too good to be true.

Having my face and movements scanned for use in the game was a fascinating process and I hope those who pre-order the game make full use of my pace and skill!”

Bolt, who is retiring from athletics after the World Championships in London this summer, will also have a chance to take on Lionel Messi – albeit virtually.

Last week, Bolt challenged the Barcelona ace to a race. He said: “I always like to try new things and Messi is one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the face of this earth. “It would be an honour [to race him] because I have never met Messi.”

