Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

For Goldman Sachs, OPEC’s Exit Strategy Is a High-Wire Act – Bloomberg

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

For Goldman Sachs, OPEC's Exit Strategy Is a High-Wire Act
Bloomberg
The biggest question in oil markets is what OPEC should do once its deal to cut output ends next spring. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has an answer, but it requires a bit of balancing. Oil prices have slipped 8 percent since OPEC and its allies agreed on
Oil slips on worries Mideast rift could undermine OPEC cutsReuters
Asia-Pacific Crude-August NWS condensate supplies steady from JulyTimes of India
Nigeria's oil production declines to 1388mbd in 1Q 2017Vanguard
Fox Business –gulfnews.com –CHANNELS TELEVISION –Seeking Alpha
all 225 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.