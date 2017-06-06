For Goldman Sachs, OPEC’s Exit Strategy Is a High-Wire Act – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
For Goldman Sachs, OPEC's Exit Strategy Is a High-Wire Act
Bloomberg
The biggest question in oil markets is what OPEC should do once its deal to cut output ends next spring. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has an answer, but it requires a bit of balancing. Oil prices have slipped 8 percent since OPEC and its allies agreed on …
Oil slips on worries Mideast rift could undermine OPEC cuts
Asia-Pacific Crude-August NWS condensate supplies steady from July
Nigeria's oil production declines to 1388mbd in 1Q 2017
