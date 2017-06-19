Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

For ladies: 6 types of men to avoid when waiting for the “real one”

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Relationship | 0 comments

Most times women are attracted to the wrong guys who they know they shouldn’t even consider dating but at the end of the day, they find themselves dating them, while the heart is busy making a stupid decision the brain should know when it’s time to stop the decision. Ladies, here are some types of …

The post For ladies: 6 types of men to avoid when waiting for the “real one” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.