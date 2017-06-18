For Saraki, an Obnoxious Chapter Closes – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
For Saraki, an Obnoxious Chapter Closes
THISDAY Newspapers
The news of the acquittal and discharge of Senate President Bukola Saraki did not come as a shocker to the critical few. A religious monitoring of the facts and figures as presented during the proceedings had indicated that ultimately, it was going to …
Because Nigerians have not said no
Weekly political notes
Nigeria: CCT Dismisses False Assets Declaration Charges Against Saraki
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!