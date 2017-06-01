PHOTONEWS: What Osinbajo did with students, PDP, APC members in Calabar – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
PHOTONEWS: What Osinbajo did with students, PDP, APC members in Calabar
Daily Post Nigeria
Photographs have emerged of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo getting off a car he was in to play with school children, in Calabar, the Cross River State capital. DAILY POST earlier reported that the Acting President arrived Calabar, on Thursday for …
UPDATE: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo arrives Calabar
Osinbajo Arrives Calabar
Osinbajo to commission Calabar Monorail, other milestone projects in Cross River State
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!