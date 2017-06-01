Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTONEWS: What Osinbajo did with students, PDP, APC members in Calabar – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

PHOTONEWS: What Osinbajo did with students, PDP, APC members in Calabar
Daily Post Nigeria
Photographs have emerged of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo getting off a car he was in to play with school children, in Calabar, the Cross River State capital. DAILY POST earlier reported that the Acting President arrived Calabar, on Thursday for
UPDATE: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo arrives CalabarNAIJ.COM
Osinbajo Arrives CalabarCHANNELS TELEVISION
Osinbajo to commission Calabar Monorail, other milestone projects in Cross River StateThe Eagle Online

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.