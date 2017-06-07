Forbes names Ronaldo richest athlete [Full list] – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Forbes names Ronaldo richest athlete [Full list]
Daily Post Nigeria
Portugal and Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has been recognised as the highest earning athlete in the world by Forbes. In the latest 2017 ranking, fellow footballer and strong rival Barcelona's Lionel Messi comes second. Ronaldo is the world …
