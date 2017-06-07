Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Forbes names Ronaldo richest athlete [Full list] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Forbes names Ronaldo richest athlete [Full list]
Daily Post Nigeria
Portugal and Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has been recognised as the highest earning athlete in the world by Forbes. In the latest 2017 ranking, fellow footballer and strong rival Barcelona's Lionel Messi comes second. Ronaldo is the world
The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2017: Behind The NumbersForbes
Cristiano Ronaldo pips LeBron James and Lionel Messi to top Forbes rich list of planet's highest-paid athletesMirror.co.uk
Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James sit atop best-earning athletes listSportsnet.ca
HotNewHipHop
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.