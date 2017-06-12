Pages Navigation Menu

Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs beats Beyonce and Taylor Swift to be highest-paid entertainer in Forbes 2017 list – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment


Telegraph.co.uk

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs beats Beyonce and Taylor Swift to be highest-paid entertainer in Forbes 2017 list
Telegraph.co.uk
It may come as a surprise to some, but rapper turned businessman P Diddy was the world's top earner on Forbes' list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities in the past year, edging out Beyonce. Diddy earned $130 million (£104.5m) in the past 12 months, …
Sean Diddy Combs now world's richest entertainerVanguard
Forbes reveal top 100 highest paid celebrities of 2017 and it's a devastating reflection of pay inequalityThe Independent
P. Diddy tops Forbes list of celebrity high earners, edging out BeyonceAl-Arabiya
Evening Standard –HuffPost UK –ELLE UK –Indiatimes.com
all 116 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

