Forbes richest athlete: Ronaldo dwarfs LeBron James, Messi

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo remained atop Forbes magazine’s list of 100 highest-paid athletes, with Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James moving up to second on a list heavy on NBA players. The 32-year-old Portugal forward is estimated to have earned a total of $93 million between his football salary of $58 million and $35 million […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

