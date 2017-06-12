Forbes’ “World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities Of 2017” List is Out! Diddy, Beyoncé, Ronaldo & More

Forbes has released its annual list of highest paid celebrities for 2017. From musicians to actors, sports stars and TV hosts, these are the celebrities that made the most money in the 12-month ranking period. Forbes stated that the 100 celebrities banked a cumulative $5.15 billion pretax during the June 2016 to June 2017 scoring […]

The post Forbes’ “World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities Of 2017” List is Out! Diddy, Beyoncé, Ronaldo & More appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

